My friend Emily Damari’s wedding is a light emerging from darkness

There are moments in life when words simply aren’t enough. Yesterday was one of them. As I watched my beautiful friend Emily Damari stand beneath a chupah to marry the woman she loves, Dani Amit, I felt an overwhelming sense of happiness, pride and gratitude.
It is difficult to put into words what this moment means to me. I think back to October 7, 2023, when Emily was just 27 years old. Hamas terrorists stormed her Kibbutz, Kfar Aza, shot her in the hand and leg, killed her beloved cockapoo, Choocha, and kidnapped her from her bedroom. Badly injured, she was taken into Gaza, where she was held hostage for 471 days. Four hundred and seventy-one days that none of us will ever forget.
While Emily fought to survive in the darkness of Hamas’s tunnels, cages, hospitals, schools and homes, her incredible mum, my dear friend Mandy, fought every single day to bring her daughter home. I had the privilege of standing beside Mandy as we launched a national British campaign for Emily’s release. I saw her determination, her power and courage, and the extraordinary depth of her love for her daughter up close. And alongside Mandy were Emily’s three amazing brothers, Ben, Tom and Sean. They never stopped fighting for Emily. They never stopped saying her name. They never stopped hoping. And, most importantly, we never stopped believing.
Then came the day we had all prayed and campaigned so hard for. Emily was coming home. I will never forget standing outside the hospital with so many of her amazing friends, watching the helicopter carrying her descend from the sky and feeling the wind from the propellers in my hair. The moment had arrived. It was almost too much to take in. I could hardly breathe – only beam and cry.
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