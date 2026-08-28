My friend Emily Damari’s wedding is a light emerging from darkness

And then came the moment I will carry with me for ever: seeing Mandy reunited with her daughter after 471 unimaginable days. The relief. The tears. The emotion. What an extraordinary experience to have lived through first-hand alongside the Damari family. But what I could never have known then was that through this terrible journey, I would gain something incredibly precious too: Emily herself. Somewhere along the way, our relationship became so much more than me campaigning for a young woman I desperately wanted to see free. I got to know Emily.

Since her release, we have travelled extensively together. I have watched her attend events and conferences, tell her story, meet people across the world and inspire so many who see her as a prayer answered. And the more I have got to know her, the more I have come to love her. We have developed a deep and very special friendship and connection that I treasure enormously. Emily has a magical, intoxicating personality. She is warm, hilarious, strong, resourceful and incredibly loving. She has endured something most of us could never begin to imagine, yet somehow she continues to bring light into the lives of everyone around her. And last night, she was the light.

In life, there can be no light without darkness. Emily knows darkness only too well – in a way none of us should ever have to. Yet somehow, that darkness has made her stronger, more resilient and more grateful for life. It has not extinguished her laughter, her love, her spirit or her ability to dream. If anything, she seems to have emerged with an even greater capacity to love and embrace life. And last night, that life was standing before us. Emily, beneath a chupah, beside Dani, surrounded by love. What a journey. From the terror tunnels of Hamas to the miracle of a chupah. From captivity to freedom. From 471 days of darkness to a day filled with only light. For me, this is the most extraordinary full-circle moment.

I look at Mandy and think about everything she endured – the conversations, speeches, campaigns, meetings and moments of despair. I think about her brothers Ben, Tom and Sean, and the extraordinary strength of that family. I feel so incredibly proud of them. Proud that they never gave up. Proud that they never stopped believing. And profoundly grateful that I got to witness this beautiful moment. Because this is so much more than a wedding. It is Emily reclaiming her life. It is love winning over hate. It is light emerging from the darkest place imaginable.

Emily, my darling friend, I hope you know just how deeply loved you are. I hope you know how many people fought for you and waited for this day. And I hope you know how incredibly special it is for me to watch you begin this beautiful new chapter with Dani. After everything you have been through, seeing you happy is one of the greatest gifts.

And I look at Mandy, Ben, Tom and Sean and think of the family who never stopped fighting for you. We never stopped believing. Last night, my heart was overflowing with love, pride and the most extraordinary joy. What a privilege it is to call you my friend. And thank you to God above. My gratitude is overflowing.

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Emily Cohen is a media strategist and Israel advocate, helping to amplify voices that need to be heard