Become a Member
Nick Winton

By

Nick Winton

Opinion

My father saved Jewish children because he refused to be a bystander – a lesson we urgently need today

We are not without choices, agency or the example of a 29-year-old who, from a Prague hotel room in 1939, rejected the idea that what was happening was someone else’s problem and rallied support for what became the Kindertransport

August 4, 2026 11:31
winton.jpg
Sir Nicholas Winton (R) is greeted by one of 669 Jewish children he helped evacuate from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, at Liverpool Street Station, in London, on September 4, 2009. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

I want to start with a letter.

It was written on May 4, 1939, on the headed notepaper of the British Committee for Refugees from Czechoslovakia, Children's Section, Room 217, Bloomsbury House, London. The original is now held at Yad Vashem. My father wrote it a fortnight before his 30th birthday to drum up support for what became the Kindertransport – the operation that brought 669 children, most of them Jewish, to safety in Britain before the war began.

I have been reading it for years. It has never felt more urgent.

He opens by describing the public mood of his time: "Tales of violence and war, treaties made and broken, concentration camps and social ostracism have become so commonplace in the daily papers that the average person has completely lost his normal moral standard... They are content to consider themselves as individuals without responsibility for what is going on in the world today. They hope it will all come right in the end but, in the meantime, they can do nothing."

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Antiseitism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper