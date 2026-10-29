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Maureen Lipman

By

Maureen Lipman

Opinion

My adored adopted brothers have blown my mind and swollen my pride

I feast on the work of beloved geniuses of theatre in a week in which the byword was ‘resilience’

October 29, 2026 14:32
Copy of JC-DON BLACK5-23(MM)23 5530 copy
Lyricist Don Black (Marc Morris/Jewish Chronicle)
4 min read
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I take as my word of the week “resilience”. You will see why. I am so proud of my two boys – my 87 year olds, two nice Yiddishe boys.

My brothers, my genius old friends with whom I have shared countless dinners and dos, from weddings –  mostly mine – to barmitzvahs and a lot of up and down first nights.

My iconic chums whose contributions to our cultural lives will live on for ever in their words. And are we not the people of the word?

I am talking about Don Black (CBE) and Martin Sherman (MENSCH), the prize-winning lyricist and the renowned playwright, both of whose autobiographical shows I saw in the same week.

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Dame Maureen Lipman

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