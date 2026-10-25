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Idan Siboni
Romi Waldman

By

Idan Siboni,

Romi Waldman

Opinion

Memory of fallen soldiers must never be exploited for cynical election slogans

Law must ensure political campaigns can use names and images of the dead only with consent of bereaved families

October 25, 2026 15:22
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Laly Derai is a journalist and social activist whose son Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Saadia Derai fell in Gaza
2 min read
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As Israel heads towards its election, bereaved families can be found across almost every part of the political spectrum. Their grief has become fertile ground for a particularly cruel form of political exploitation: the misuse of their loved ones’ memory.

A recent example of this troubling phenomenon is the case of Laly Derai. “They have dragged my son out of his grave dozens of times,” she said.

Her son, Saadia, was killed while serving in the Israeli army. Now she is standing for election with Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party, and, she says, people are invoking Saadia’s memory to accuse her of betraying him.

The attacks come amid pressure from Israel’s political right for Derai’s party to withdraw. The fear is that it will fail to cross the electoral threshold, wasting votes that could otherwise help other right-wing parties. That is a legitimate subject for political argument.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

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