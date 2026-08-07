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Jonathan Harounoff

By

Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

Kemi Badenoch made a serious misjudgement – but she remains one of British Jews’ strongest allies

She has stood with the community when it was neither fashionable nor politically expedient, because she believes it is the right thing to do. One bad call does not undo that record

August 7, 2026 14:44
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Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch talks with members of the Jewish community in Golders Green, London, on April 29, 2026, after two people were stabbed. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Joshua Bonehill-Paine is a convicted antisemite.

His appalling campaign of abuse against Baroness Luciana Berger should not be minimised as youthful indiscretion or a regrettable social-media outburst. It was a sustained onslaught of antisemitic and misogynistic harassment that left a Jewish, pregnant Labour MP fearing for her safety.

Berger went on to tell the court during Bonehill-Paine’s trial that she had never been more concerned for her personal safety since becoming an MP. I had the privilege of spending some time with Baroness Berger this past May, when we were both keynote speakers at a new Jewish TED Talks-style event in London called KEN TALKS. Hearing her speak then made it clear now how her experience of cyber abuse likely contributed to her important work on urging the UK government to ban social media use for children under 16.

Berger is right to draw the line between rehabilitation and public office. There is nothing inherently wrong with believing in second chances. Quite the opposite. Someone who has committed terrible acts should not necessarily be condemned to permanent exile from decent society.

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Topics:

Kemi Badenoch

Conservative Party

Luciana Berger

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