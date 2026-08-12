Jewish summer camps: the best reason to be optimistic about our future

It sometimes feels as though Jewish life is dominated by bad news. We worry about rising antisemitism, security concerns, political tensions and the challenges facing our institutions. Open a newspaper, scroll through social media or listen to many communal conversations and it is easy to conclude that the future looks uncertain.
But spend a few hours watching the annual summer camp exodus, with coach after coach pulling away, and you come away with a very different perspective. The truth is, that our community has an extraordinary story to tell. At a time when so much feels doom and gloom, our young people have never been more engaged, more connected and more committed to Jewish life. I know this not just from statistics, but from personal experience.
I grew up attending Bnei Akiva Machane. It is no exaggeration to say that if it were not for Bnei Akiva, I would not be doing the job I do today. Camp gave me a network of Jewish friends that has lasted a lifetime. It deepened my Jewish literacy, strengthened my Jewish identity and instilled a passion for serving the Jewish community. Many of the values and relationships that have shaped my life were forged on camp.
Years later, in 2007, I was privileged to be one of the founders of Tribe Camp. At the time, we had just 14 participants. We had a vision and plenty of enthusiasm, but I do not think any of us could have imagined what it would grow into. Today, as COO of the United Synagogue, I am more removed from the day-to-day operation of Tribe. This summer, however, I was asked to help out at the coach departure point.
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