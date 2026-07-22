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Dalga Khatinoglu
Mardo Soghom

By

Dalga Khatinoglu,

Mardo Soghom

Opinion

Iran’s attempt to weaponise the Strait of Hormuz has economically backfired

By seeking to control the critical waterway, Tehran attempted to hold the global economy and the Arab Gulf states hostage. Instead, it has been inflicting the greatest damage on itself – and on the Asian markets upon which its remaining oil exports depend

July 22, 2026 14:14
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A cargo ship off coast of the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, on June 28, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
5 min read
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By seeking to close the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic attempted to hold both the global economy and the Arab Gulf states hostage. But Tehran badly miscalculated: although the disruption imposed significant costs abroad, some of its deepest and most lasting consequences have fallen on Iran itself.

Even after the ceasefire with the United States, Tehran continued to portray the Strait as one of its principal sources of leverage in negotiations. The closure of the Strait in recent months sent global prices for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals and fertilisers sharply higher, fuelling inflation and weakening global economic growth.

Following the ceasefire agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, most energy prices retreated to their pre-war levels. More recently, however, renewed Iranian attacks on commercial shipping and subsequent US strikes against Iran have pushed oil prices modestly higher once again.

There is little doubt that Iran succeeded in imposing costs on the international community. Yet those costs fell far short of paralysing the global economy, while Iran itself has proved unable to escape the economic consequences of the crisis it created.

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Topics:

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

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