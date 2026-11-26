When adjusted for population, with Iran housing roughly 90 million people, the regime slaughtered its own citizens at a rate of nearly five times higher per capita than Hamas did to Israelis on October 7.

This disproportionate devastation does not reflect a difference in intent, but a difference in capability. Hamas possesses the same genocidal malice as its patrons in Iran. However, because the Islamic Republic controls the total wealth, military infrastructure, and advanced weaponry of a resource-rich state, it was able to industrialise mass murder against Iranians on a scale Hamas could only dream of achieving. If Hamas had possessed the state-level resources of the Iranian nation, the slaughter on the borders of Gaza would have matched the tens of thousands killed in the streets of Iran.

The tragic irony of this regional dynamic is that the very forces threatening Israel’s survival are the same forces keeping the Iranian people in chains. Yet, this glaring reality is systematically ignored by a powerful global faction: the international left.

For years, Western leftist academics, media outlets, and politicians have systematically singled out Israel for condemnation on the global stage, frequently transforming international bodies like the United Nations into vectors for anti-Israel hostility. In doing so, they have formed a red-green alliance, a bizarre ideological coalition between Western left and Islamists.

This same global left has proved to be a bitter enemy of the Iranian people's democratic aspirations. When more than 50,000 Iranians were butchered over two days in January, the international left remained silent. There were no mass campus occupations, no corporate boycotts, and no emergency resolutions in the United Nations. In fact, during pro-Hamas rallies across Western capitals, leftist activists marched alongside Islamists who proudly hoisted the flag of the Islamic Republic: the very terrorist regime executing Iranians.

The reason for this moral blindness is ideological alignment. The global left views the Islamic Republic not as a brutal, fundamentalist terrorist state, but as a vanguard against American hegemony, Israel, and Western civilisation. This explains why leftist governments, such as the administration in Spain, which has positioned itself as Europe’s anti-Israel-in-chief, maintain cordial and accommodative diplomatic relations with the tyrants in Tehran. To the global left, the survival of the anti-Western axis takes precedence over the human rights of millions of Iranians.

In the face of this abandonment, the Iranian and Israeli peoples have recognised their common plight. Following the October 7 attacks, when anti-Semitic marches flooded the streets of Europe, it was members of the Iranian diaspora who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Jewish communities, waving the historic pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag alongside the Star of David. This display of solidarity deeply angered the international left, as it shattered their narrative that Middle Eastern populations naturally support Islamist resistance.

Ultimately, the path forward for the Middle East lies in recognising this shared destiny, which finds its ultimate strategic blueprint in the Cyrus Accords proposed by Prince Reza Pahlavi. Rooted in a deep, ancient trust and a profound biblical relationship that dates back thousands of years, this framework envisions a future alliance between a free Iran and the State of Israel. By reviving this historic bond, the Cyrus Accords will establish one of the most powerful cultural, economic, and military alliances the region has ever seen, proving that the liberation of Iran is the definitive key to regional peace.

True peace and stability in the Middle East will not come from diplomatic appeasement or hollow UN resolutions, but from the fall of the octopus in Tehran. Until that day comes, the peoples of Iran and Israel will continue to share both the pain of the wound and the necessity of the fight, knowing that their liberation is the key to a safer world.