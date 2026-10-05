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Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain

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Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain

Opinion

In Holborn, vote for anyone but Zack Polanski’s Greens

After Starmer had done so much to purge Labour of antisemitic tendencies, it would be a terrible irony if his seat was to fall to a party that is increasingly toxic for Jews – a trend reinforced by its conference vote to label Zionism as racism

October 5, 2026 10:52
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski delivers his speech at the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre on October 2, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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The “golden rule” is that rabbis should not use the pulpit to engage in party politics. Yes, we can talk about political issues – be it immigration policy, the growth of food banks, or sanctions against the West Bank – some of which may happen to coincide with the views of one party, but we cannot promote a particular party per se. That would be an abuse of our position.

Virtually all rabbis observe this, whatever denomination to which they belong, either because they feel it is the 614th Commandment, or because they fear the backlash if they do back one party and antagonise all members of the congregation who support other ones.

However, there are times when exceptions can be necessary. One example was in the 2019 general election when the Jewish Chronicle publicised on their front page that I urged people to vote for any party in their constituency that was most likely to defeat Corbyn’s Labour Party because of its antisemitic associations.

What was fascinating was the reaction. I received an astonishing number of emails and letters from members of the Jewish public expressing support, but largely stony silence and even some condemnation from fellow rabbis. They were worried that they might now be expected to take a position too. To give him credit, the Chief Rabbi did speak out a week later.

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