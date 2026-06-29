Immanuel College can become one of Britain’s leading centres of Jewish education

I count myself privileged to be a Talmid (student) of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks zt"l, whose teaching continues to guide me. Rabbi Sacks reminded us that the word Jewish needs no other adjective: we are Jews, and that is our common identity. We are already a minority; we must never fracture into a minority within a minority. Those words have never felt more relevant.

Our vision is simple: every Jewish family should be welcome at Immanuel College – whether from the United Synagogue, the Israeli community, or more religious backgrounds seeking greater depth in Torah learning. Rather than fragmenting our community, we want to strengthen it.

Alongside our existing Limudei Kodesh programme, we are developing new pathways that reflect the richness and diversity of Jewish life. For students seeking advanced Torah learning, we are exploring the creation of an exceptional Beit Midrash, where Mishnah and Gemara are studied with inspiring rabbanim in a stimulating yeshiva-style environment. At the same time, we are committed to welcoming the growing Israeli community by strengthening opportunities for advanced Ivrit, alongside the study of Israeli history, culture and contemporary society.

These developments are not about changing the character of Immanuel College, but about broadening opportunity and ensuring that every Jewish family can find a home where its traditions, aspirations and identity are valued and nurtured.

At a time when society so often encourages division, Immanuel College wants to model something different. Hashem Echad. Am Yisrael Echad – God is One, and the Jewish people are one. Students of different backgrounds learning together, respecting one another and building lifelong friendships may be one of the greatest opportunities of our generation.

Education itself is also changing dramatically. Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and biotechnology are reshaping every profession. Our students will not merely use AI as a tool – they will learn how these technologies work, how they are changing society, and how to become innovators.

This changes not just what students learn, but how. We are moving from passive instruction towards project-based learning – real, interdisciplinary challenges in which students work as scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs do, an approach rooted in the Jewish tradition of active, questioning study.

To achieve this, we are building partnerships with leading universities in Britain, the United States and Israel – Oxbridge, Russell Group, Ivy League institutions, Tel Aviv University and Reichman University – alongside technology companies and industry leaders offering mentoring, internships and real-world learning for our expanding Sixth Form. Our new state-of-the-art Sixth Form Centre is an important milestone, preparing students for university and leadership in business, technology and public life.

A great advantage of being independent is the freedom to innovate – and to recruit exceptional educators: not only outstanding teachers but leaders in industry, technology, academia and the professions who inspire students through their own experience.

Most importantly, education should build on each child’s strengths. Academic excellence at Immanuel College does not mean admitting only the highest achievers; it means helping every student maximise their potential. That, too, is a profoundly Jewish value: each of us is entrusted by Hashem with unique gifts, and our task is to help every young person discover, develop and use them to contribute to the world.

This is an exciting moment: a new Sixth Form, new partnerships, advanced Torah learning, a warm welcome to Israeli families, and a renewed commitment to Jewish identity while embracing innovation. The future of Jewish education will not be built by separate communities learning apart from one another, but by bringing Jews together around shared values, shared purpose and a shared future. That is the vision for Immanuel College. And we believe the best is yet to come.

Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff is the Director of Education at the Rabbi Sacks Legacy (UK), CEO of King Solomon School (Israel), and designate CEO of Immanuel College