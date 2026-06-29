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Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff

By

Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff

Opinion

Immanuel College can become one of Britain’s leading centres of Jewish education

At a time when society so often encourages division, we want to model something different. Students of different backgrounds learning together, respecting one another and building lifelong friendships

June 29, 2026 18:08
Immanuel College.jpeg
Immanuel College, Bushey (Image: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Jewish education is strongest when it anticipates the future rather than responding to the present. As British Jewry continues to evolve, Immanuel College is embracing a vision that combines academic excellence, deep Jewish identity and educational innovation for our generation.

Immanuel College has a unique opportunity to become one of Britain’s leading centres of Jewish education – welcoming the full diversity of our community while preparing young people for a rapidly changing world.

A significant change in London today is the growth of its Israeli community. Thousands of Israeli families have made Britain their home, bringing extraordinary talent, energy and a deep connection to Israel. Many seek outstanding schools that educate their children while keeping them connected to their language and identity. Immanuel College is uniquely positioned to meet that need.

We want these families to know this is their home – where Hebrew is heard naturally, Israeli culture is celebrated, and parents join the wider Jewish community of North London. For many it is far more than a school. Many are not involved in synagogues or Jewish institutions, and through education and friendship the College can be a bridge to the richness of Jewish life in Britain.

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