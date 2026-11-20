I found myself seated next to the great director Nicolas Roeg. I was over-excited by this as I still rate Don’t Look Now as one of the ten best films ever made. As he took his seat, I was wondering if I could speak to him sanely, without simpering. He glanced at my name card and said “Maureen Lipman?” I said I was and began the simper mentioning Bad Timing and Performance, but he stopped me in my tracks;

“Maureen Lipman? Are you Mau-”

I replied possibly bashfully “Yes I am ..

“You,” he continued “are one of the greatest actresses this country has ever produced.”

I gawped and tried to say "and you are my fav…” but he cut me off;

“Why do you not make more films?”

Erm…

“So, why…?”

“Erm… Well, because…”

“Ridiculous,” he went on, “I see your work. It is always marvellous and yet you never do any films. Why?”

“Erm well I don’t think I have a very filmic face.. I don’t get offered many f...”

“Nonsense,” he countered, “your face is fine… and you are a great actress. Why? I just don’t get it…”

At which point, Sheldon Streisand, brother and accountant of the icon turned to me on my left, and I thought that was the end of the conversation and, I presumed, the beginning of my latent career.

Then I became aware that Mr Roeg was peering at my card again. I turned and, to my surprise, he said;

“Maureen Lipman?”

“Er yes that’s me...”

“You,” he said, “are a great actress. One of the best actresses ever to-”

“Yes,” I said, “you said.. and I’m so grateful because your films have...”

“So why do you not make any films?”

“Ah, well, as I was saying I don’t get many offers…”

At which point he turned to the lady on his right and didn’t return to me until I caught him staring at my name card again.

“Maureen Lipm…”

“Yes,” I barked. “me again still me.. yes and thank you for what you’re going to say... I can’t do what I’m not offered so ..‘’

“But you are one of the greatest actors in the country… why do you…”

And so it went on for the whole dinner. He repeated the routine 14 times, until I thought I was going mad. I doubt whether he had already developed the dementia that took his life in 2018 at the age of 90, as this was 26 years earlier but it was the strangest night of my life. I kept looking at his wife Theresa Russell for help but she was glacially unaware or maybe just glad she wasn’t seated next to him herself.

They were heady days and it’s all a very long time ago. They say “Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be” but when it relates to pleasurable times, the feelings linger on. Our week ended with David’s 81st birthday present from his daughter and son-in-law Anna and Michael: tickets to see Gilbert O’Sullivan at the Palladium. I must fess up, I was less than enthusiastic. I always muddled him up with Leo Sayer because of the hair I suppose, but who could not love Gilbert for Alone Again (Naturally), not to mention Clair and Nothing Rhymed, and all those original, literary, quirky and sometimes mundane lyrics.

Never a fashionable rock star, he created his Bisto Kid image in the face of the one-style-suits-all-pop-star image and was principled enough to sue his manager for a fairer division of salary, leading to five years in the wilderness. He also took a prominent rapper to court for “sampling” his work and his doggedness led to a new deal on sampling for all artists. Still, given the choice I would probably have settled for a night in with the Michael Gambon biography and a glass of Merlot.

Let me tell you, the concert was bloody marvellous. Ageless at 79, he sang his heart out over at least 20 songs, backed by a 12-piece band, and the guitarist’s guitarist, Bill Shanley. His voice was as natural and melodic as it ever was and he has retained his quiet persona. By staying the same he seemed, ironically, to have progressed. His new disc, On the Record, contains a song called Growing Old Disgracefully, which united 2,000 people in laughter and empathy;

“If the world seems to pass you by/ then it’s no wonder why/ if we’re surplus to what’s required then/What am I?’

He made an old man (and woman) very happy.

PS.

I suddenly got the feeling that I’d written the Nick Roeg story already… I phoned my daughter who corroborated that I had … but where? I’ve forgotten. Oh heck, the irony of it…