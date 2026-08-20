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Charlotte Henry

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Charlotte Henry

Opinion

I thought heavy metal bands were too busy with their own doom worlds to get on to Gaza. I was wrong

Usually apolitical, Fit for an Autopsy totally killed the joy at Bloodstock music festival with the lyric ‘Beasts of Zion, Curse your name’

August 20, 2026 17:30
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US band Fit for an Autopsy (Image: Instagram)
3 min read
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We all need some escapism, once in a while. The chance to get away from it all and switch off. For me, that happens at the Bloodstock music festival – four days in a field with poor phone signal, listening to heavy metal. One of the things I love about the annual gathering, and heavy metal gigs in general, is that they tend to be relatively apolitical.

Yes, some bands have “something to say”, but there is none of the preachiness you get elsewhere. It makes for a nice change in a world when musicians, actors and others have decided that they are experts on the Middle East.

And yet, there are always exceptions to the rule. The extreme metal band Fit for an Autopsy were on the Bloodstock line-up this year, and they have a track entitled Red Horizon. It is about the conflict in Gaza and includes such charming lyrics as “Beasts of Zion, Curse your name… Every pocket lined with gold has cost a soul in other places”. It ends with a blood-curdling roar of “From the river to the sea”.

This is a band I’ve previously seen live and enjoyed multiple times. I really like(d) them and was devastated when I first heard that song. Even though they did not play it last weekend, I could not relax and enjoy their performance. I stood around for a bit watching, trying to get into it, before giving up and pottering off to check out the merchandise stand instead.

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Topics:

Music

Gaza

Israel-Gaza Conflict

Glastonbury Festival

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