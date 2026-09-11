Become a Member
Christian Cantor

By

Christian Cantor

Opinion

I hope Britain alters its path with Israel in the New Year

In his Rosh Hashanah message, Jerusalem’s Chargé d’Affaires to the UK looks to renew a partnership based on historic ties

September 11, 2026 06:00
Screenshot 2026-09-10 at 15.34.35.png
Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (Image: Parliament TV)
4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The United Kingdom is a country with which I am very familiar, and very fond. I first served at the Embassy of Israel here some 15 years ago, and I am delighted to have returned, now as Deputy Ambassador and currently Chargé d’Affaires.

Many of you I will already have had the pleasure of meeting, but to those I have not, I very much look forward to getting to know you in the weeks and months ahead. It is also a particular pleasure to be celebrating Rosh Hashanah in London once again.

Although the places in Britain remain familiar to me, much has changed since my previous posting. The challenges facing Israel and Jewish communities here and around the world are significantly graver.

The world has undoubtedly become a darker place for Jews since Hamas launched its barbaric attack against innocent Israeli men, women and children on 7 October 2023. Once again, in a disturbing echo of history, Jews are being made scapegoats for wider grievances and deeper problems, here in Britain and across the world.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper