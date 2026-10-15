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Kasra Aarabi

By

Kasra Aarabi

Opinion

How Malaysia helps keep Iran’s oil smuggling operation afloat

The US and its allies – not least Britain – should impose immediate consequences on Kuala Lumpur for enabling Iran’s Dark Fleet to evade sanctions and generate billions in revenue that fund the IRGC’s repression at home and terrorism abroad

October 15, 2026 14:12
UANI's Tanker Team Approaches U.S. Sanctioned Crude oil Tanker HORNET in Malaysian EOPLpng.png
UANI tracking down Iran's Dark Fleet in Malaysia's Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea (Image: UANI)
4 min read
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is escalating its war on international shipping. Commercial vessels are being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, sailors are being put in danger, and one of the world's most vital maritime arteries remains under threat. Just yesterday, a Singapore-flagged container ship sank after reportedly being struck by a projectile in the Strait.

Make no mistake: the US naval blockade of Iran is working. Iranian seaborne crude exports have reportedly collapsed to near zero, depriving the regime of desperately needed oil revenues.

But choking off new exports from Iranian ports is only part of the battle against the IRGC's illicit oil ecosystem. Thousands of miles away, in the South China Sea, the regime's Dark Fleet and the network sustaining it remain a critical part of Iran's illicit oil infrastructure.

And I encountered this first-hand.

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Topics:

IRGC

Iran

Malaysia

Sanctions

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