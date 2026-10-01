Become a Member
Jake Wallis Simons

By

Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

How Israel’s history forged a nation of heroes

Bravery is neither machismo nor glamour. It is the split-second decision that somebody must take responsibility for others. Yesterday, Yaniv Hayun discovered that fate had chosen him to join his nation’s remarkable tradition of courage

October 1, 2026 11:53
Screenshot 2026-10-01 at 11.50.24.png
Benjamin Netanyahu hugs Yaniv Hayun at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 (Photo: Kobi Gideon (GPO)/Prime Minister of Israel's Office/X)
5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Israel probably produces more heroes per capita than any other nation

Nobody boards a budget flight from Dubai expecting to end up at the controls, covered in blood, with the life of hundreds of passengers in your hands. Yet that is precisely where Yaniv Hayun found himself on Wednesday morning, with the aircraft dropping thousands of feet over the Arabian desert.

When terror came to the flydubai flight, he didn’t wait for somebody else to do something. He forced his way into the cockpit, helped tackle the alleged attacker and then, with the aircraft in a nosedive, steadied her until the crew could take over.

It was an extraordinary act of courage. But it was also, in a fundamental way, an ordinarily Israeli one. From the country’s earliest days, heroism has been woven into its national story: the conviction that you don’t freeze, look the other way or wait to be rescued. You act.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper