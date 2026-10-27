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Jonathan Harounoff

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Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

How did eco-idealists of the 70s descend into Israel-hating Greens of today?

Movement founded half a century ago by environmentalists seems to have betrayed core mission

October 27, 2026 10:51
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Vote Green sign in Lewes, East Sussex ahead of May local election earlier this year (Getty Images)
3 min read
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Ask a colleague what the UK’s Green Party stands for today, and chances are the answer will include some mention of the Middle East and little in the way of carbon or climate change.

Consider the party’s conference earlier this month in Brighton. Delegates voted 1,022 to 813 to adopt a motion equating Zionism with racism and cementing the party’s status as an "antizionist party”. Four of its five MPs publicly opposed the motion, with some saying they were “deeply saddened” by the outcome and the lack of leadership on the matter. Zack Polanski, the party’s leader since September 2025, was absent for the vote, opting to campaign instead in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election.

Like Zohran Mamdani, who has sought to turn his mayoral role into that of foreign secretary of New York, Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader since September 2025, has emerged as one of Britain’s most visible voices on foreign conflicts, pontificating regularly on Israel and Gaza, and not so regularly on the environment.

Perhaps it’s because I live in New York City, but I struggle to point to the last time the Greens channelled their considerable media chops and outsized attention into a major environmental initiative.

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Green Party

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