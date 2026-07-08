How Alan Senitt’s legacy still inspires us all, 20 years on

It’s been 20 years since the untimely passing of our deeply loved son, brother, friend and confidant to so many people. Our family is always struck by the number of people that still tell us what an impact he had on their lives, 20 years on. We are aware he personally introduced several people to their future life partners and even though he was ripped from our lives just at the start of his rise to political superstardom, his achievements at the tender age of 27 are still resonating with us. That’s legacy.

Alan z”l was destined for great things; he was in the United States working for a senator, as he sought to build on the glittering career he had built already. His wide cheesy grin disarmed even the most experienced of politicians. He usually got what he wanted and by the time he was murdered defending a friend, he was already influencing our politics. First as the elected chair of BBYO, then UJS, then BICOM, then as the first director of the Co-Existence Trust (a trust set up to build relationships between Jewish and Muslim communities). His contact book included ministers, prime ministers, crown princes, ambassadors and senior journalists.

It is no exaggeration that we all thought he was going to be prime minister. His name was spoken loudly and proudly by those that led our community, as a once in a lifetime generational talent.

To us and his friends he was just, lovingly, Alan. Loyal, funny with sometimes questionable dress sense and eating habits, yet he possessed a brilliant quick wit. No one left speaking to Alan disappointed, he had aura, presence and gravitas in spades. He was a mensch in the true sense of the word.