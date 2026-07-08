Become a Member
Karen Senitt
Emma Senitt

By

Karen Senitt,

Emma Senitt

Opinion

How Alan Senitt’s legacy still inspires us all, 20 years on

He was destined for great things, his cheesy grin disarming even the most seasoned politicians. By the time he was murdered defending a friend, he had already left his mark on our politics – from BBYO and UJS to BICOM and the Co-Existence Trust

July 8, 2026 12:59
AlanSennit2
Alan Senitt holding the Israeli flag
2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

It’s been 20 years since the untimely passing of our deeply loved son, brother, friend and confidant to so many people. Our family is always struck by the number of people that still tell us what an impact he had on their lives, 20 years on. We are aware he personally introduced several people to their future life partners and even though he was ripped from our lives just at the start of his rise to political superstardom, his achievements at the tender age of 27 are still resonating with us. That’s legacy.

Alan z”l was destined for great things; he was in the United States working for a senator, as he sought to build on the glittering career he had built already. His wide cheesy grin disarmed even the most experienced of politicians. He usually got what he wanted and by the time he was murdered defending a friend, he was already influencing our politics. First as the elected chair of BBYO, then UJS, then BICOM, then as the first director of the Co-Existence Trust (a trust set up to build relationships between Jewish and Muslim communities). His contact book included ministers, prime ministers, crown princes, ambassadors and senior journalists.

It is no exaggeration that we all thought he was going to be prime minister. His name was spoken loudly and proudly by those that led our community, as a once in a lifetime generational talent.

To us and his friends he was just, lovingly, Alan. Loyal, funny with sometimes questionable dress sense and eating habits, yet he possessed a brilliant quick wit. No one left speaking to Alan disappointed, he had aura, presence and gravitas in spades. He was a mensch in the true sense of the word.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

BBYO UK

UJS

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper