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Rabbi Eiran Davies

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Rabbi Eiran Davies

Opinion

Holding the centre: the ancient Sephardi answer to modern extremism

A gathering of 150 rabbis and community leaders in New York offered a timely reminder of the value of intellectual openness, mutual respect and the wisdom of the Maimonidean middle path

November 13, 2026 14:17
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2026 Sephardic Rabbinic Conference (Image: Sephardic Rabbinic Conference)
3 min read
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To hold the centre has become increasingly challenging, but it is now no longer a choice. This is the message I would like to bring you from my attendance at the two day Sephardic Rabbinical Conference in New York recently.

The words above, are a paraphrase of a much more eloquent interjection by Rabbi Joseph Dweck, who served as Senior Rabbi of the Spanish and Portuguese Jewish community of the United Kingdom, during a presentation at the conference.

The conference, the second of its kind, organised by Avi Garson of the Habura and Ethan Marcus of the Sephardic Brotherhood of America, and hosted by the UJA-Federation of New York was notable for both its scale and attendance, as 150 rabbis and community leaders from eleven different countries and from a diverse range of Sephardic backgrounds gathered to hear presentations on the theme of “The Art of Rabbinic Leadership.”

The programme included presentations on the challenges specific to a Sephardic Rabbi in 2026, methodologies of teaching Torah, supporting congregants in crisis, and more.

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Topics:

Sephardi Judaism

Rabbi Dweck

Halachah

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