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Charlotte Henry

By

Charlotte Henry

Opinion

Harley Quinn – DC Comics’ chaotic, sexy and proudly Jewish hellraiser

Strange as it sounds, the Batman villain turned antihero may actually have something to teach us about surviving difficult situations – with just the right amount of unhinged swagger

August 7, 2026 12:25
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3 min read
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Not all that long ago, I was in a pub with some Jewish girlfriends and the barman noted, in slightly bemused tones, that we had all asked for the bacon to be removed from our caesar salads. We exchanged awkward looks, said nothing, and returned to the table as quickly as possible. This is not a one-off. Over the past three years, many of us have felt compelled to hide our Jewishness in various settings.

Such subtlety is not a feature of DC Comics character Harley Quinn. She frequently refers to being Jewish, whether it be when fighting the bad guys or lying in bed with sometime lover Poison Ivy.

The character first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. Like a good Jewish girl, Harley Quinn – or Dr Harleen Quinzel – completed her studies and earned a PhD in psychology. Less conventionally, she then took up an internship at Arkham Asylum, where she fell in love with the Joker. Things have been rather chaotic ever since.

This chaos might involve lost love or getting into scrapes as part of gangs like The Suicide Squad or Sirens. Whatever it is, the quick-witted character rarely takes a step back, and is never far from mentioning her Jewish roots, either.

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Topics:

Marvel

Comics

Superman

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