That is no longer an abstraction. In just over a year, a terrorist attacked Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur. Families were massacred at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach. Two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, in what police declared a terrorist incident. After that, Jews do not hear this chant as poetry. We hear it as a warning.

Some who chant it say they mean peaceful resistance. Intent matters. So do context and consequences. There are a thousand ways to stand with Palestinians or oppose the Israeli government without reaching for words tied to the murder of civilians.

I believe in free speech, including speech I find offensive. Criticise Israel. Criticise its government. That is not the issue. Free speech has never covered incitement. John Stuart Mill drew that line. International law requires it. British law already bans threats and the stirring up of racial and religious hatred. The only question is whether these words, in this context, cross that line. After Manchester, Bondi and Golders Green, the context could not be clearer.

There is another freedom at stake. The freedom of Jews to walk down a British street, go to synagogue and live openly without fear. A chant that drives Jews out of public space is already restricting someone's liberty. Just not the chanter's. Britain would never tolerate crowds marching through its cities calling for violence against Muslims, Black Britons or gay people to be spread around the world. There would be swift arrests and condemnation from every party. Nobody would call it a slogan open to interpretation.

Yet when the target is Jews, we are asked to give the benefit of the doubt. A country that will not accept calls for violence against one minority cannot make an exception for another. Antisemitism is not a lesser form of racism. Jewish safety is not a lesser kind of safety.

We are asking for the same standard, not a special one.

The police have already said as much. In December 2025, days after Bondi, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Greater Manchester Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson issued a rare joint statement. Pointing to Bondi and Heaton Park, they said "violent acts have taken place" and "the context has changed”. Words, they said, "have meaning and consequence".

Prosecutors had previously judged that the chant fell short of the threshold. The two forces said they would now make arrests. A small number of people have since been charged. But no law names the phrase, and its legal status is still contested.

On December 1, Southwark Crown Court will test how existing law applies to it. Whatever the court decides, at Stop The Hate we are calling for three things.

Legal clarity: clear guidance that separates legitimate political protest from intimidation and incitement.

Consistent enforcement: the Met and Greater Manchester Police must hold to the position they took last December, and apply that line the same way whoever is marching and whichever community is targeted. And meaningful protection for Jewish communities, so that no family has to cross the road to feel safe.

Standing up for Palestinians does not require intimidating Jews. Criticising Israel does not require invoking the intifada. To those who chant it: learn its history. Then think of the families crossing the road to avoid you.

Jewish Britons are not asking anyone to stop caring about Gaza. We are asking not to be made targets on our own streets. That should not be controversial.

Itai Galmudy is the Co-Founder and CEO and Stop The Hate