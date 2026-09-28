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Philipp Peyman Engel

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Philipp Peyman Engel

Opinion

Germany’s academic centre for the denial of antisemitism

The institute at the Technical University of Berlin, tasked with studying Jew-hatred, has systematically ignored or relativised its manifestations within the Muslim community and on the left

September 28, 2026 14:18
TU_Berlin_Hauptgebaeude070710_UlrichDahl.jpg
Main Building of the TU Berlin (Image: Wikipedia)
4 min read
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These are words that leave you incredulous and dumbfounded. Did he really just say that? Does he genuinely mean it? How cold-hearted can one be? And how detached from all the research – and from the lived reality of Jews in Germany?

The man in question is Wolfgang Benz, professor emeritus, antisemitism researcher and longstanding director of the Centre for Research on Antisemitism at TU Berlin, a public research university. In the face of numerous incidents of Jew-hatred within the Left Party, the doyen of German antisemitism research has now given a remarkable interview to Berlin’s daily Tagesspiegel.

Benz begins by describing the dramatic number of antisemitic incidents recorded in the capital as “terrible”, only to add immediately: “Jews have been saying they are afraid for 50 years. Even in the past, people would say: We are sitting on packed suitcases. It is part of the self-justification of Jewish life in Germany.”

The Tagesspiegel journalists, seemingly incredulous, pressed him on whether he did not believe the Jewish community. His answer: he believed Jews when they said they were afraid. “But I also know that they are under pressure to justify themselves because they live in the country of the perpetrators. Besides, no minority is as well protected by the police.”

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Topics:

Germany

Antisemtism

Hamas

Berlin

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