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Moumen al-Natour

By

Moumen al-Natour

Opinion

Gaza’s dissidents: crushed by Hamas at home, dismissed by activists abroad

Western campaigners who say they support Palestine quickly turn away when they encounter Palestinians who want to be free from the terrorists running their lives

July 10, 2026 13:10
Hamas.jpg
Hamas members at the site of the handing over of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in Gaza on February 20, 2025. (Image: Getty Images)
5 min read
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Every time I joined a demonstration against Hamas inside the Gaza Strip, I thought this might be the beginning of the end of its rule.

I was young. I had big dreams. I believed that if enough Palestinians stood together and said no to corruption, repression, and armed rule over our lives, the world would hear us. Instead, Hamas answered us with bullets, arrests, torture, intimidation, and public defamation. And many of those abroad who claimed to stand with Palestine answered us with suspicion.

“You are doing Hasbara.” “You are not a real Palestinian.” “You are serving Israel.”

This is the tragedy of Palestinians who oppose Hamas: we are crushed by Hamas at home, then dismissed by Western activists abroad.

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Topics:

Hamas

Gaza

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