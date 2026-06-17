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Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

Fury over stand-up’s mockery of Israel conspiracy theories is no laughing matter

With his admittedly crass dog rape joke, Elon Gold made it clear that the era of polite and flustered Jews eager to engage their detractors in civil conversation is over

June 17, 2026 15:24
Liel.jpg
(from left) Shuli Rand, Gidi Dar, and Elon Gold attend the "The Wedding Entertainer" premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

It’s a testament to the current moribund state of American popular culture that its most talked-about moment occurred not on stage or on screen but during an otherwise perfectly banal Red Carpet interview.

Attending the premiere of the new Israeli film The Wedding Entertainer as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, one of its stars, comedian Elon Gold, was asked by Internet influencer Lizzie Savetsky to comment on the fact that a movie made in the Jewish state made it into one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic showcases.

Gold said it was an honour, and then cracked a joke: “I was only raped by two Israeli dogs,” he said, a reference to the scandalous recent New York Times column alleging that the IDF had trained canines to sexually harass Palestinian detainees.

Almost immediately, the self-appointed guardians of good taste rose up to condemn the comic.

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Topics:

New York Times

Israel

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