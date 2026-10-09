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Miranda Levy

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Miranda Levy

Opinion

From chicken soup to 7 Up: A Jewish journey through Clapton

Thanks to my great-grandparents’ perilous journeys from Kyiv, Riga and the Donbas to this country, we could live our lives in comfort and prosperity, and yes, whatever the current fears – relative safety

October 9, 2026 11:47
UCKG_HelpCentre_(former_Hackney_and_East_London_Synagogue),_Brenthouse_Rd,_Hackney_02.jpg
The listed building that formerly housed Hackney and East London Synagogue in Brenthouse Road (photo: Paul the Archivist/Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read
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Two things happened recently, which started my journey in looking back. The first was the news that the Hackney and East London Synagogue on Brenthouse Road was to close after 145 years, the latest stage in the nutty, Jew-unfriendly, Greenification of that part of town.

Hot on the heels of that came the last two episodes of 7 Up, that astonishing ITV series that chronicles the lives of 14 men and women, from 1963 to the present day.

And so I started reminiscing about my own family and childhood, opening up my laptop to investigate further. The past 24 hours have seen me falling down an Ancestry rabbit hole. Where better to alight on this journey, than 1970s Clapton, in London’s E8?

Every Saturday from when I was a toddler to a moody early teen, my parents would drop my brother and me at Grandma’s, while they went into town to buy furniture from Heal’s and Habitat (I’m not sure why it took them a decade to do this, but that’s approximately the time-frame). Miles and I enjoyed the usual British Saturday afternoon viewing routine of the football scores, Jim’ll Fix it and Doctor Who – but there was also a glorious, cosy, Jewish theme to our weekends.

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