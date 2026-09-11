Friends I helped and supported turned on me because I stood by Jews

In the last few months, my life has changed beyond all compare.
I made a decision to support my Jewish friends and without hesitation. I feel anxious almost everywhere I go but I do not regret my decision.
I have seen friends that I have helped and supported turn on me without a conversation. It hurts because I know that not only do they know Jewish people but they have benefited hugely from the association with Jews.
British Jews have always made London better from Philip Sallon's crazy nightclubs to the brick lane Bagel shop.
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