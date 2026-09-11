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Boy George

By

Boy George

Opinion

Friends I helped and supported turned on me because I stood by Jews

As for Ed Miliband, clearly we know why he never became Prime Minister and Andy Burnham won't be getting my vote

September 11, 2026 15:27
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Andy Burnham and Ed Miliband (Image: Parliament TV)
1 min read
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In the last few months, my life has changed beyond all compare.

I made a decision to support my Jewish friends and without hesitation. I feel anxious almost everywhere I go but I do not regret my decision.

I have seen friends that I have helped and supported turn on me without a conversation. It hurts because I know that not only do they know Jewish people but they have benefited hugely from the association with Jews.

British Jews have always made London better from Philip Sallon's crazy nightclubs to the brick lane Bagel shop.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Ed Miliband

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