Friends I helped and supported turned on me because I stood by Jews

More importantly and most shocking is that many of these anti-Israel people have zero political instincts. They only care because it has become fashionable to care.

I would go as far to say that they are the biggest and most hideous cowardly fakes to walk this earth. Why are people who support their Jewish friends being called to account while these fakes, like Ed Sheeran, Jade and countless others get to pretend to care about a situation they could not comprehend even if they really tried.

I support anyone calling for peace. That is what we should all be doing. How can Israel be an apartheid state when Arabs and Christians live there peacefully and are part of the political system?

As for Ed Miliband, clearly we know why he never became Prime Minister and Andy Burnham won't be getting my vote.

In life there are people who see what's going on and others who just blindly follow the trends. Remember. Fashions change.

Yes. I do mean you!