Become a Member
Nicole Lampert

By

Nicole Lampert

Opinion

For people like the Edgware shul protesters, anything Israeli is illegal and immoral

Witness the frankly insane reaction to Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow daring to advertise luxury property in Herzliya. This town was never part of any Palestinian state, real or imagined

June 16, 2026 14:50
Screenshot 2026-06-16 at 15.35.29.png
Police and protesters near the Great Israeli Real Estate show at the United Synagogue, Edgware, on June 14, 2026 (Image: X)
3 min read

So there they were, in Edgware, calling for the destruction of Israel and singing their favourite chants “Death, death to the IDF”, and “Zionists out” while waving placards for the Ayatollah and making the inverted triangle sign to signal support for Hamas.

As they marched to the synagogue, they took photographs of houses with mezuzahs. One resident described to me that it felt like they were “going on a Jew hunt”. He added: “It was the worst day; I’m so done with this.” The violence in the air was palpable.

Their destination was Edgware United Synagogue because homes in Israel were being sold from there. When counter-protesters refused to let them get close to the shul and, outnumbered, they were forced to turn around, they threatened, “Zionists, Zionists watch your back! We will be coming back!”

The demonstrators included some of the nastiest antisemites in the country. It doesn’t take much to stir them up – the same group even demonstrated against a peace conference led by the left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz. This was their second attack on a synagogue – they were outside St John’s Wood United’s Aliyah Day event in November too.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Pro-Palestine protests

Sadiq Khan

Zack Polanski

Edgware

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper