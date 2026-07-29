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Mardo Soghom

By

Mardo Soghom

Opinion

For Iran’s rulers, confrontation is both an ideological commitment and a business model

A system built on conviction and privilege is far more difficult to reform than one built on conviction alone. And that may be one reason why peace with the Islamic Republic remains so elusive

July 29, 2026 14:13
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A poster depicts US military aircraft ensnared in a fishing net, held by Iranian soldiers, in the shape of the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran. (Image: Getty Images)
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These days, many critics of negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic argue that Tehran is not dealing from the same assumptions as most other governments. The Islamic Republic, they say, is not simply an authoritarian state pursuing national interests. It is a revolutionary project driven by an ideology that combines Shiite Islamist doctrine, hostility toward Israel, opposition to Western influence, and elements of anti-capitalist and anti-liberal thinking inherited from 20th century revolutionary movements.

From this perspective, expecting the Islamic Republic to behave like a conventional rational actor is a mistake. A government driven by ideology will not necessarily make compromises simply because they are economically beneficial or strategically sensible. Its leaders may be willing to endure sanctions, isolation, and even military confrontation in pursuit of ideological goals.

There is considerable evidence supporting this argument. Since 1979, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly prioritised revolutionary objectives over economic development. The regime has invested enormous resources in regional proxy networks, missile programmes, ideological institutions, and security organisations even as ordinary Iranians have faced inflation, unemployment, and declining living standards.

Yet there is another dimension to this discussion that receives far less attention. Ideology may explain why the Islamic Republic was founded but it does not fully explain how it has survived for so long. After almost five decades in power, the Islamic Republic is no longer simply an ideological movement. It has become a political and economic system that provides wealth, influence, and protection to a large network of beneficiaries.

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Iran

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