The 19th-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche is unjustly perceived in retrospect as a force for antisemitism. While no stranger to the prejudices of his age – let’s face it, of any and every age – along with a few characteristically peculiar ones of his own, he opposed both in word and action the political antisemitism of his time. His writing was often philosemitic, praising what he perceived as the Jewish collective character. Which is itself an odd way to view Jews. We are, after all, just people, albeit also a people with a particular and formative history. Still, it’s preferable to its mirror image.
This is by way of preamble to quoting Nietzsche in a Jewish newspaper. There may be no lines of his more famous than these: “He who fights with monsters might take care lest he thereby become a monster. And if you gaze for long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”
They bear remembering in most circumstances, but especially in ours. Those Jews obliged to prosecute Israel’s battles against the sadistic death cult that is Hamas are without question fighting monsters. This remains the case whether or not you endorse the specific conduct of that war. Meanwhile, those of us impelled to the wearing chore of challenging Hamas apologists in our own countries often feel as if we are gazing into an abyss – of dishonesty, ignorance, malevolence and tedium, at the very least.
One danger is that, worn down by this, you may become desensitised to human suffering. You may even – and while it is far from representative of Jewry here or abroad, I can’t pretend I haven’t seen this in some fellow British Jews – come to applaud it, on the basis that “they had it coming”. These are exactly the attitudes we rightly deplore when antizionists ignore, deny or excuse atrocities against Jews – or worse still, gleefully acclaim these as a blow for righteousness.
To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.