I make no apology for welcoming the deaths of members of Hamas or the Iranian regime. These people are murderers and torturers, murdering and torturing for sake of murder and torture. They spread misery and death at home and abroad, not as a means to an end but the end in itself. Misery and death are their raison d’être, and they are never going to stop until somebody stops them. In the absence of judicial measures, their removal from the planet accomplishes that.

Nor, although I am strongly in favour of a free press, am I one of those journalistic naifs who thinks that issuing a press card to a member of Hamas magically precludes them from being a legitimate target. Ditto a medical degree. Josef Mengele was a doctor. He was also a member of Hamas’s predecessor death cult, the SS. Should he too have had protected status? Such targets are not merely people who agree with evil ideas. They have chosen evil actions.

If you believe in the premise of human rights, it is incumbent upon you to remember – as antizionists and their fellow travellers so rarely do – that these rights are not conditional on the presumed virtue, or lack of it, of the humans concerned. The self-appointed murders and torturers have relinquished their rights. Ordinary people, civilians, even if they sympathise with the murders and torturers, have not.

Which is why mocking destruction in Gaza, or expressing contempt for displaced Gazans caught in floods and offered so little relief that even the Israel-friendly Board Of Peace chides that country over it, is not just a bad look. It’s plain wrong. Is Hamas the primary author of these disasters? Yes – not only in its launching of the war, but also in digging up drainage pipes to make rocket launchers, and in every other kleptocratic abuse of resources it inflicts upon its own people. If the positions were reversed, and Jews were suffering as they do, would most Gazans exult in it? Very likely, going on what we have seen in the past. Does that justify indifference to, or gloating over, their plight in turn? No. They are human beings. Even if they are human beings who hate us, that’s not a good enough reason to wish such a hell upon them.

One is entitled to fight one’s own corner, to stand up for one’s own people when they come under attack, as now happens to Jews everywhere. Jews have, in short, a right to self-defence, whether militarily in the case of Israel, or in society and law here at home. It will doom us if we fail to exercise it. In the face of not only of Jew-baiters but of supercilious both-sidesists who would depict this as simply a tribal battle in the Middle East, and a sectarian conflict at home, between equally culpable parties, it’s our side that must under enormous duress hold to its standards – because the other side, the side of the aggressors, has none. We must hang on to our humanity when our assailants abandon their own. We may support what we wish was not necessary, but is, while rejecting what is callous and gratuitous. We should be for ourselves, certainly. But if we are only for ourselves, what are we?