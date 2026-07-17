Dublin’s ban on trade with Israeli settlements is a gigantic own goal

Moreover, the consequences will also be felt at home, among the roughly 3,000 Jews who live in Ireland. Largely absent from the parliamentary argument over goods and services was the question of what this legislation will do to them.

Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, warned lawmakers that, whatever the bill’s intentions, Irish Jews experience its message as a warning – one that pushes a small and historic community further into isolation.

In the first six months of this year, the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland recorded 143 antisemitic incidents in the tiny community, ranging from swastikas and “Jew Rat” graffiti to a pub sign barring “all Zionists” and a schoolchild being told that the classroom would become “a modern-day gas chamber”. A separate survey found that nearly one in ten Irish adults doubts that the Holocaust happened. Even Martin, no friend of the current Israeli government, has acknowledged the growing level of antisemitism at home. Ireland’s chief rabbi, Yoni Wieder, has said the legislation demonises Israel. Alan Shatter, a former justice minister and one of the few Jewish figures to have served in an Irish cabinet, told the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee that it was the first “boycott Jews” bill published by any European government since 1945.

That comparison will strike many as too strong, and reasonable people can debate it. Israel is not above criticism, and neither is its settlement policy. But Ireland has reached for a uniquely punitive instrument: a national criminal prohibition aimed at commerce connected to one state and one conflict.

Dublin argues that the International Court of Justice’s July 2024 advisory opinion makes the Israeli-Palestinian case legally distinct. But the original legislation, introduced in 2018, singled out Israel long before that advisory opinion was issued. In any case, an advisory opinion is not a binding judgment imposed on Ireland, nor does it require Dublin to adopt this measure. The government has made a political choice, and its selectivity is hard to miss.

Ireland is not proposing a general law governing trade with every occupied or disputed territory. It is acting against Israel alone. Northern Cyprus is occupied by Turkey, Western Sahara by Morocco and Crimea by Russia. None of these gives rise to an Irish customs offence. Only goods connected to the Jewish state do.

Irish parliamentarians clearly sense the discomfort this creates, which is why they repeatedly insist that the measure is not antisemitic. But intent is not the only thing that matters. Governments must also weigh the social message their actions send and the atmosphere they help to create.

The decision is not cost-free internationally, either. Here, symbolism collides with American law and one of Ireland’s most important economic relationships.

US anti-boycott rules prohibit certain conduct by American companies undertaken with boycott intent and require the reporting of some boycott-related requests. Whether Ireland’s legislation would trigger every provision in every case is not automatic; that would depend on how American authorities interpreted the law and on what individual companies were required to do.

But the danger is real. American firms with Irish operations could find themselves caught between conflicting legal demands: pressure to comply with Irish restrictions while remaining within US federal and state anti-boycott rules. Violations of American law can carry substantial civil and criminal penalties, including fines and the loss of export privileges.

Thirty-eight US states have also adopted measures opposing boycotts of Israel, many of them requiring public pension funds to divest from participating companies. These laws vary in scope, and their application to Ireland’s legislation would not be uniform. But they add another layer of uncertainty for companies operating across both jurisdictions.

Sixteen members of Congress have already asked the US Treasury to examine whether Ireland should be added to the federal list of countries participating in an international boycott should the bill become law. Such a designation could impose additional reporting burdens and tax consequences on American businesses operating in Ireland.

The economic relationship at stake is immense. US-Ireland trade reached nearly $300 billion in 2025. US multinationals employ around 11 per cent of Irish workers, and American investment accounts for 72 per cent of foreign direct investment in Ireland. On the other side of the ledger, some 780 Irish companies do business in the United States. Ireland is picking a legal and political fight with its most important economic partner over a measure its own government describes as largely symbolic.

Martin’s decision to exclude services suggests that Dublin understands the danger. The government wants the political credit for imposing a boycott without incurring its full economic cost or exposing Ireland to still greater legal risks. But limiting the measure to goods does not resolve the conflict.

The bill must still pass the Irish Senate, so there is time to reconsider. Dublin could pause it, consult the community it is unsettling and coordinate with its European partners and American allies it risks alienating, rather than acting alone. If Ireland genuinely wants to advance the Palestinian cause or shift Israeli policy, there are more effective and less divisive ways to try.

Ireland has long seen itself as a moral voice that punches above its weight. On this occasion, it has swung hard and hit almost everyone except its intended target.

David May is research manager and a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). Simone Rodan-Benzaquen is FDD’S senior envoy to Europe. Follow David and Simone on X @DavidSamuelMay and @srodan.