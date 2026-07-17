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David May
Simone Rodan-Benzaquen

By

David May,

Simone Rodan-Benzaquen

Opinion

Dublin’s ban on trade with Israeli settlements is a gigantic own goal

It won’t change Jerusalem’s policy, may cost Palestinians their jobs, further isolate Ireland's small Jewish community and provoke US sanctions. Apart from that, it is a fine piece of legislation

July 17, 2026 15:33
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Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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The lower house of Ireland’s parliament passed a bill on July 7 criminalising imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including eastern Jerusalem. The government that shepherded it through has been unusually frank about its limited scale: it prohibits goods but not services. The measure affects only a few hundred thousand dollars in annual trade, mostly fruit and vegetables, and is, as Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin has acknowledged, largely symbolic.

He is right, yet that doesn’t mean it will be without consequences – merely that they will not be the ones its promoters advertise. The law will do nothing to improve Palestinian lives and may instead cost Palestinians their jobs. It will not change Israeli policy, but it risks further isolating Ireland's small Jewish community while provoking punitive responses from the United States. Apart from that, it is a very fine piece of legislation.

Roughly 30,000 Palestinians work in settlement economies, in agriculture, construction and industrial zones, and for many, that wage is the household’s only income. They typically earn several times what they could expect from Palestinian businesses, assuming they could find alternative work at all. A boycott aimed at settlement goods therefore reaches their pay packets long before it reaches Israeli policymakers.

The measure will be administered geographically, through designated locations and postal codes. A geographical boycott cannot cleanly separate an Israeli-owned business from the Palestinian employees who depend on it. Whatever pressure the legislation creates will not fall along the tidy ethical (and ethnic) lines its authors imagine.

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Topics:

Ireland

settlements

Israel

Sanctions

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