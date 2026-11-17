It was Schumer and his office who, according to Columbia University’s former president, Minouche Shafik, advised the Ivy League school to simply “keep heads down” amid criticism of its failure to protect Jewish students from Hamasnik marauders, because only Republicans cared about such trifles. It was Schumer who did nothing to fight back against the single greatest surge of antisemitism in America in nearly a century, except write a book titled Antisemitism in America and then cancel his own book tour once his fellow Democrats rightfully lambasted his inanity.

And it was Schumer who squirmed as the Democrats elevated ever more radical candidates, and yet always found himself somehow siding with the bad guys rather than drawing a line in the sand and fighting for the soul of his party.

The list goes on. And we should care, not because anyone will miss Schumer when he finally exits stage left, but because his approach is still the one favoured by mainstream American Jewish leaders and organisations.

Talk to any of the men or women who earn way too much to promote Jewish interests and have way too little to show for it, and they’ll give you some version of Schumer’s battered old speech: Politics is a game for grown-ups. You need to be smart and play four-dimensional chess. A lot more than you know is achieved behind closed doors. It’s all about talking to the people who disagree with you. It’s all about building coalitions. Blowhards never get far. Trust us.

Those of us covering the American Jewish community have heard some variation on this theme for more than a decade now. We’ve heard it as visibly identifiable Jews were being battered in the streets of Brooklyn. We’ve heard it when the largest Jewish community outside of Israel failed to organise and prevent the rise of a mayoral candidate who openly cheered on Hamas supporters in a rap song. We’ve heard it when Michigan elected as its senator a man with reported family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood who responded to a Hezbollah-inspired synagogue attack by finding grievances to explain it.

Because our Jewish leaders are Schumerians through and through, ultimately more passionate about the interplay of influence than they are about the safety and wellbeing of actual Jews. They know very well that standing up for American Jews right now means speaking a bunch of inconvenient truths, like the fact that Islamists and far-left activists are rising to incite violence against us and far too many so-called moderates seem comfortable to support candidates with extreme views or troubling associations. Instead of recognising these painful realities and acting accordingly, the Schumerians chased after the only currency that meant anything to them, namely being on good terms with other Democrats, being mentioned by the right progressive publications, and being seen as members in good standing of the left’s gorgeous mosaic of aggrieved minorities.

This is why every major public Jewish rally in America these past three years featured a whole slew of pastors and reverends, women of colour and gay allies, carefully chosen not to offend progressive sensibilities, while bearded Jews and conservatives willing to confront the actual perpetrators of anti-Jewish violence were conspicuously absent.

Schumer and his spiritual children thought that they could outrun everyone by ignoring the issues, abandoning the Jews, and playing clever politics. They failed on every count. Chuck Schumer may yet somehow eke out one last victory, but his slew of failures speak much louder.