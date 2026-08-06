Deny the Islamist reality and the far right will exploit the truth

George Orwell is my favourite political writer, but not because he tells me what to think. Rather, Orwell shows one how to think. And perhaps more important still, where to look.
Look, says Orwell, at the hardest thing to see: what is in front of your nose. What actually happened, says Orwell, is the thing to keep one’s eye on. In 1984, he writes of how the totalitarian regime ruling his dystopian Britain “told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” One might turn to Roy Walker, genial host of the bygone quiz show Catchphrase, for a simpler summary of Orwell’s fundamental principle: “Say what you see.”
Which brings us to the attack on Berlin’s Pride parade by a now deceased (in his own terms, doubtless, martyred) Islamist. The branch of the Hamas fan club that styles itself Queers For Palestine could benefit by applying “say what you see” here. But it won’t. This depressingly familiar specimen – a petty hoodlum granted a divine licence to indulge his taste for cruelty and mayhem – murdered one participant with a vehicle. Either he or accomplices then stabbed numerous others. They have so far survived their injuries, by the mercy of pure chance, rather than any on the part of their assailant. It was a horrific assault not only on other human beings but on the very expression of freedom, love and joy.
Should we view him as representative of every Muslim person in Europe? Categorically not. Should we pretend that there is no pattern here? Apparently so. Judging by their behaviour, which is the only reliable way to judge anyone, it is an unspoken article of faith among the Good People™️, and the many key institutions in which they hold sway, that one must never treat the identity of Islamist terrorists or thugs as anything other than an unfortunate coincidence, even when it is self-avowedly integral to their terrorism and thuggery. The Good People™️’s rote pieties are reminiscent of the American right’s habit of despatching thoughts and prayers to the victims of mass shootings while rearing away from any question of how the killer came by his guns.
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