Deny the Islamist reality and the far right will exploit the truth

This is in one way understandable. Far-right ethnonationalism and xenophobic populism are mushrooming all around Europe, their ugly primary goal the targeting and eventual removal of our Muslim fellow citizens. The Good People™️see their omerta as countering those forces – failing to grasp how instead it functionally abets them. Given Jews are themselves the target of an unbidden Muslim sectarianism enabled and even applauded by the Good People™️– a sectarianism that exists on a continuum with Islamist terror, as sectarianism and terror invariably do, anywhere – that goal might be mistaken for a desirable outcome. It is not. Not only is it a barbaric idea that would, in the UK, make for a grim precedent. It also lets off scot-free institutions that will not say, unequivocally: if you wish to be part our polity, our civil society, you will not be permitted to import and restage external conflicts, because no liberal democracy can endure such illiberalism. It would not, in short, solve the underlying problem, which is moral cowardice. The same people will simply throw Jews under the next antisemitic bus to inevitably come rattling along.

The problem Jews have is that, if we dare name our persecutors, the Good People™️– in their now standard inversion of all evidence and moral logic – will say it is we who are the bigoted aggressors. We may, however, fare better with ordinary people. By which I mean that majority of the public who are not political hobbyists, whose self-image is not defined by a set of beliefs they got out of a packet. Whatever their own individual prejudices, they do not share the Good People™️’s collective psychological motivation to see what is not there, and to not see what is. When the Good People™️ rally alongside Islamists and their fellow-travellers, who rail against “Zionists”, ordinary people might be confused as to the issues. But it will not have escaped their notice that it isn’t “Zionists” who have been blowing up their pop concerts and buses, or ramming and stabbing their countryfolk in the street. Throughout Europe’s ongoing Islamist terror campaigns, the number of victims who have suffered any such violent attacks by “Zionists” is exactly zero.

“But Gaza!” Indeed, ordinary people may well sympathise with the plight of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Yet unlike so many of the Good People™️, they have not adopted a fetishist’s fantasy of Gaza as their spiritual home. They are more concerned with their actual one. When nobody else is willing to say what they see – that it is the Islamists suicidally fêted as a liberation movement, not the despised “Zionists”, who present a menace to the people of Europe; and that these Islamists have not appeared out of nowhere – that leaves the field clear for the fascists and populists to say it, and to prosper accordingly.

It is not an axiom of Orwell’s, but one of mine, that I can only fancy he might agree with: it is always a bad idea to give the worst people something to be right about.