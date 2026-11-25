As the Gaza war winds down, “settler violence” is another way to be seen to criticise Israel, back the Palestinians, and keep the Democratic base onside.

The American campaign against “settler violence” started within weeks of October 7, 2023, and developed as part of the Biden administration’s effort to restrict Israel’s campaign in Gaza. Antony Blinken’s State Department introduced visa sanctions in December 2023. In February 2024, Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14115, which blocked sanctioned individuals from using US banks and barred American citizens from doing business with them. Donald Trump cancelled it when he took office in January 2025.

Nadler is right to blame Netanyahu for this one. The Israeli right has exploited the territories’ legally ambiguous status to further settlement, and a minority of the settlers have long exploited their preferred status to commit vicious crimes. Hard-right religious nationalists such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich celebrate this thuggery.

Netanyahu’s condemnations ring hollow when Ben-Gvir and Smotrich were in his governing coalition. Israelis are right to remind Americans that the typical victim of violence in the territories is not a photogenic Arab goatswain or a peace-loving olive-picker, and that the typical perpetrator is not a rogue Jewish millenarian. Israelis are right to protest the unfairness of Western media, which frequently ignores Arab murders of Jews, but plays up Jewish assaults on Arabs. None of this will make a difference.

This is an age of images, not words. Israel lost the battle of images years ago. The “settler violence” narrative fits the big narrative of Israel as aggressor. The image of lawlessness feeds the narrative that Israel itself is an illegal usurper. The argument that the settlers are Jews living in the West Bank merely affirms that they are the active wing of a settler state.

None of this is news. The Netanyahu government missed its chance to prevent the mobilisation of “settler violence”; there was a war going on, and a coalition to manage. Israel won its wars against Hamas and Hezbollah. Iran’s military leadership and its missile and nuclear programmes are smashed. The Trump administration sees this as a victory for American interests abroad. The Democrats are more interested in signalling to their domestic coalition.

The American and European left, including that “proud Jew” Ed Miliband, will use sanctions as the first push in reviving their dream of a Palestinian state in the hills around Jerusalem and overlooking Tel Aviv. The Israeli public will not comply. Israel’s American supporters will counterattack in court, arguing that sanctions are imposed without due process or sufficient evidentiary standards, or that they are simply discriminatory.

The left have learnt nothing and forgotten everything. As diplomats and MI6 officials warned Andy Burnham’s government before Britain announced its sanctions against Israel, pressure will prompt Israeli voters and politicians to harden their positions, especially with an existential conflict with Iran ongoing. They also risk a trade war and legal trouble, because Trump will be in office for another two years, impeachment efforts notwithstanding. They may even push Israel, America’s most reliable and valuable ally between the Atlantic and the Himalayas – to decouple from America and seek new patrons.

It’s entirely possible that the next President will be a Democrat, with the Democrats still in control of both Houses of Congress. Like Labour in Britain, the Democrats are pushing Israel to a choice in the territories – surrender or annexation. Israel has deferred this choice since 1967, for domestic and diplomatic reasons, just as it deferred the development of its domestic defence industry under American pressure.

It cannot afford to defer any longer on both. The window closes in January 2028.