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Jonathan Harounoff

By

Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

Could America ever have a Chief Rabbi?

When antisemitism spikes, who speaks for US Jews – before Congress, government and the wider country? Britain shows the value of having a single, visible communal voice when times get tough

August 31, 2026 09:31
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Kemi Badenoch and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis at the site of the attack in Golders Green, North London on Wednesday 29th April 2026 (Image: Facebook)
4 min read
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In early August, the Wall Street Journal profiled Yehuda Gerami, the chief rabbi of Iran, one of the oldest communities in the world and, astonishingly, still the second-largest Jewish population in the Middle East today after Israel.

Gerami, an Iranian and US citizen, has a mandate spanning Iran’s sixty-odd active synagogues, leading a community caught between its Jewish identity and the grueling demands of the Islamic Republic.

Reading the piece, I found myself wondering: could the United States ever have a chief rabbi? Has it ever had one? The question sounds almost absurd since American Jewish life is arguably more diverse than anywhere else on earth, comprising Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, Renewal, Humanistic, Reconstructionist, Secular, Unaffiliated, et al.

A recurring joke – one that also happens to be absolutely true – is that when my wife and I went on an American Birthright trip in 2018 we learned more about the mystifying nuances of American Jewry than we did about Israel.

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Topics:

United States

Chief Rabbi

American Jewry

American Jews

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