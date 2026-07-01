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Jane Prinsley

By

Jane Prinsley

Opinion

Cold brews, laptops and missile scars: Allenby Street a year on from the 12-Day War

When I noted the dissonance between customers sipping coffee in the sunshine and the bombed-out building across the road, Yuval just shrugged: ‘That’s Israel,’ and called the next order

July 1, 2026 11:51
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Remote workers and café-goers sit outside Norish on Alleby Street this week opposite the site of the Iranian missile blast that hit last year
3 min read

A throng of twentysomethings in workout gear and flip-flops sip matcha lattes and cold brews. The tap-tap of keyboards mingles with the low murmur of Hebrew as scooters dart past, dogs bark beneath café tables, and a construction crew chips away at a long-awaited Tel Aviv light railway project.

In this sun-drenched city where high tech and the high life converge on the Mediterranean, this is the quintessential scene.

But just across the road, the shattered carcass of a bombed-out apartment building is a stark reminder of what happened here 12 months ago

It has been a year since I was last on Allenby Street. That trip, which was supposed to be a visit to report on Tel Aviv's Pride march, was cut short by the 12-day war and a ballistic missile landing metres from where I stood.

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Tel Aviv

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