Become a Member
Sarah Tetteh

By

Sarah Tetteh

Opinion

Check it, Ali G iz back indahouse – and I couldn’t be happier, for real

I met Sacha Baron Cohen – he was like the boy next door: chatty, down-to-earth, instantly welcoming

July 23, 2026 11:34
sarah.jpg
Sacha Baron Cohen talks to HBO Senior Vice President Nancy Geller (R) and director of development Nina Rosenstein (L) at a screening of "Da Ali G Show" on February 24, 2003 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

He was tall. He was charismatic. He was, in every way, the boy next door. Except he wasn’t. He was Ali G.

And when he bounded into our office on the 22nd floor of One Canada Square in Canary Wharf, he made more than just a lasting impression. He was iconic.

Sacha Baron Cohen raised smiles from even the staunchest news hacks when he emerged from the lift, flanked by his PR team and dressed in the costume of his other famous alter ego – Borat. The beige suit, tick. The heavy moustache, tick. That mischievous smile, tick.

It was 2006, and Borat had just been unleashed on the world, catapulting Sacha to global stardom with comedy that was close to the bone, chaotic and infectious. At the Daily Mirror, we were lucky enough to welcome celebrities from the worlds of sport, music and cinema into our office to guest-edit the world-famous 3am showbiz column. They ranged from the Spice Girls and David Hasselhoff to Naomi Campbell and One Direction. This time, it was Sacha’s turn to become a journalist for the day: answering the phones, curating the news list and helping to set the agenda.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Entertainment

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper