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Adam Louis-Klein

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Adam Louis-Klein

Opinion

By backing El-Sayed in the midterms, Democrats betrayed the liberal values they claim to defend

The fight must now be to win back and reconstruct a pluralist left, one that can expand its understanding of oppression to include antizionism

November 6, 2026 16:50
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Former US President Barack Obama (C), Democrat Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (L) and Michigan Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson (R) at a rally in Detroit on October 24, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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On Sunday, in the lead-up to the American midterm elections, Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens carried out an extraordinary act of principle, conscience, and individual will: she decided not to endorse a fellow Democrat she considered unfit to serve in the Senate, who had downplayed the attempted massacre of more than 100 Jewish children at a Detroit synagogue and failed to condemn an advertisement blaming Israel for rising prices in America. While remaining a committed Democrat, Stevens withdrew her support for Abdul El-Sayed and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers.

Stevens attempted to draw a moral boundary, affirming that bigotry has no place in the Democratic Party. In response, she faced a wave of condemnation. She was cast as a traitor and an enemy of the party line. Stevens had offered the Democratic Party a historic opportunity to reaffirm its foundational liberal values, an opportunity it resolutely failed to seize.

Stevens’s rejection of El-Sayed could have placed a dam on the flood of anti-Jewish hate that has been consuming so many institutions since October 7. Fuelled by relentless disinformation, with the genocide libel at its centre, antizionism has become a dominant ideology of the left across academia, the media, and international organisations. Antizionists (and their enablers) pushed Stevens out of the Democratic Party, just as they have harassed, abused, and purged countless Jews and “Zionists” from the cultural and political institutions of the West.

Those seeking to discredit Stevens’s gesture argued that Rogers – standing in for Republicans generally – was himself a bigot, and that the campaign against Abdul El-Sayed was anti-Muslim in nature, thereby neutralising the issue of antisemitism and antizionism.

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Topics:

Antizionism

Antiseitism

Democratic Party

Republican party

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