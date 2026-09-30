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Angela Epstein

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Angela Epstein

Opinion

Burnham’s ‘Manchesterism’ means buses first, Jews last

The prime minister’s failure to announce meaningful action to root out terrorism in a city he claims to love makes one thing clear to Mancunians: he really isn’t one of us. And to all the people he is supposed to protect, nor is he one of you

September 30, 2026 09:22
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham with Minister of State in the Cabinet Office Louise Haigh (2L) and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey (R) open No10 North in Manchester (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Ten weeks into his premiership, it’s good to see that Andy Burnham is being as good as his word when it comes to looking out for the North. Not least with the government’s announcement this week that Avanti West Coast – operators of the lousy Manchester-to-London rail service – will be brought into public ownership.

It`s regrettable, however, that the prime minister`s enthusiasm for levelling up public transport isn’t matched by an eagerness to confront far more dangerous concerns facing the North. Namely, that a harrowing catalogue of extremist networks and terror plots against Manchester’s Jewish community has rendered the city the de facto terrorist capital of the country. 

For Burnham, that Manchester has become an incubator for terrorism should be personal. Not least because he holds my home town (and his creakily titled Manchesterism) as an economic and political blueprint for the rest of the country.

However, on this grievous aspect of life in Manchester, the one-time self-styled King of the North has little to say beyond the token observations of a performative politician.

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Andy Burnham

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