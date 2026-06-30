Burnham’s disappointing cop out over the genocide libel against Israel

The exchange at Conservative Friends of Israel’s annual lunch pointed to an uncomfortable truth that extends well beyond party politics. Nick Timothy’s criticism of Labour rested on a broader question that deserves serious consideration: can antisemitism be confronted effectively while the narratives that increasingly sustain it are left unchallenged?

That question was sharpened by Andy Burnham’s response when asked whether Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. “I can’t judge,” he said. Timothy’s reply was pointed: “Well, I can. The war in Gaza was no genocide. To use that language is a deliberate and offensive provocation to Israel and to all Jews, a people who really did suffer that terrible crime against humanity.” Those who make that “appalling and baseless claim”, he added, “and those who lack the courage to reject it are cowards”.

Genocide is the gravest crime recognised in international law, a word shaped above all by the destruction of European Jewry. To deploy that false charge against Israel is therefore especially cruel. It accuses the Jewish state – and, by extension, the Jewish people – of the very crime of which Jews were the victims. It’s cynical use is underlined by the fact that the genocide charge has been levelled at Israel long before the war that followed the Hamas atrocities of October 7.

It has always had a particular malice: designed to wound Jews where they are most vulnerable, to demonise the world’s only Jewish state as uniquely evil, and to cast those who support it – including the vast majority of British Jews – as morally suspect by association. In doing so, it also serves to diminish retroactively the singular crime of the Holocaust itself, turning the memory of Jewish suffering into a weapon against Jews.