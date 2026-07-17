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Gary Cohen

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Gary Cohen

Opinion

Burnham compromised himself and his party by pandering to the antizionist crowd

Appeasing the haters won’t work and will only fuel the growing sectarian politics with which this country is already struggling. This is not leadership, and Britain will pay dearly for it

July 17, 2026 17:57
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Andy Burnham and Gary Lineker (Image X, Goalhanger)
7 min read
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So, as Britain’s prime minister-in-waiting, Andy Burnham chose to make his first foreign policy statement about Israel and Gaza. Interesting...

Before sharing his thoughts on Ukraine, Russia, NATO, the EU, Iran, China, US-UK relations, Sudan or any of the considerable foreign policy challenges the country faces, he evidently felt that Israel, the Palestinians and, in particular, Gaza were more pressing issues for the British people.

Of course, he opened with a brief condemnation of the “horrific” Hamas attacks of October 7, the rise in Jew-hatred and the “appalling” antisemitic attacks in the UK. Then he went to work.

Apparently, Burnham felt an apology was in order for Labour’s initial response to Israel’s military action in Gaza. The party “didn’t get it right”, for which he was sorry. He stated clearly that “we need to do better” and that Britain had been “too slow to call for a ceasefire”. The government, he said, must strengthen its approach and “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government”.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Israel

Gaza

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