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Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Jonathan Sacerdoti

Opinion

Britain’s upside-down approach to Islamism, Iran, and Israel is putting us all in danger

We admit a Hamas bodyguard, lavish public money on the home of Abu Hamza’s wife, slam the Jewish state and exchange diplomatic niceties with Tehran. Britain’s priorities are not merely perverse, they are making us less safe

September 29, 2026 15:22
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Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 (Image: Getty)
5 min read
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When it comes to Britain's security, immigration, Islamism and extremism policies, everything is upside down. The situation is beyond urgent. It’s a natural human instinct to connect events and look for patterns. Sometimes when we do that, we see things that aren’t really there. But sometimes we see things so clearly which we knew were there all along, and wonder why others remain blind to them.

This week, five men were arrested on suspicion of trying to blow up a UK military base. They were, it seems, spotted and reported only by chance, thanks to a local farmer in the middle of the night. They have already been released on bail, unlike the man who controversially slashed an illegal migrant boat. He is still in jail.

The air base in question was one the Islamic Republic of Iran had specifically mentioned as being a valid target of theirs. The warnings from our own intelligence chiefs could hardly have been clearer. In November 2022, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum warned that Iran sought to “kidnap or even kill” people in Britain, saying MI5 had already identified at least ten such threats that year. In February 2023, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said Iran had gathered intelligence on UK-based Israeli and Jewish individuals in what he believed was preparation for “future lethal operations”, while reporting 15 credible threats to kill or kidnap people since early 2022. That July, the Foreign Office warned that Iranian intelligence had built relationships with organised criminal gangs in Britain and Europe. By October 2024, McCallum said the authorities had responded to 20 potentially lethal Iran-backed plots since January 2022; a year later, he said MI5 had tracked more than 20 potentially lethal Iran-backed plots since then.

Yet our Foreign Secretary made a point of shaking the hand of the Islamic Republic’s smirking Foreign Minister last week in New York.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Ed Miliband

Hamas

Israel

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