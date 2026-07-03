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Zoe Strimpel

By

Zoe Strimpel

Opinion

Britain’s increasingly ‘Israel-frei’ cultural festivals

The space for Jewish artists, especially if they are Zionist, is shrinking all the time. Nowhere is that clearer than at Edinburgh

July 3, 2026 12:29
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Dancers with the Batsheva Dance Company based in Tel Aviv perform a scene from Hora by Ohad Naharin during a dress rehearsal at the Joyce Theater in New York on February 28, 2023. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

Maybe we should just go to the Isle of Wight and establish a Zionist colony,” I wrote to a friend recently, in mournful jest. “You mean a kibbutz?” she replied. Well, yes. I guess so.

My colony, or kibbutz, joke came from a stifling, depressing sense that the sliver of land on which Jews, especially Zionist Jews, can stand proudly and breathe easily is shrinking all the time. Actually, it’s less like standing now and more like standing on tiptoes on a teeny tiny sliver of land. And it’s less like breathing and more like taking gulps of breath when we can, and holding it in till near-explosion the rest of the time.

The sheer breadth and depth of the current pogrom is breathtaking, literally. Yet the pogrom is only expanding its reach, hunkering deeper down. From top to bottom, left to right, from police to Westminster to Whitehall to film to fashion and theatre and literary festivals, Israelis and “Zionists” are insulted, persecuted, subjected to hideous blood libel. Evidence is falsified, there are cover-ups, laws are bent, language is foul, terror-sympathisers win votes.

Spring and summer in the UK used to be defined by a parade of lovely festivals, from Hay on Wye to the Proms to Edinburgh. But are they for us any more? It pains me to say it but I don’t think they are.

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Topics:

Edinburgh Fringe

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