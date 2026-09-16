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Len Judes

By

Len Judes

Opinion

Britain and Israel must lower the temperature as our shared interests far outweigh today’s dispute

Further escalation over the settlement issue would be deeply counterproductive. We should not risk a critical relationship spanning security, intelligence, trade and innovation

September 16, 2026 11:47
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Union Jack and Israeli flag seen on Kikar Plumer street in Tel Aviv (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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It is entirely legitimate, and necessary, to disagree with the British Government’s latest measures concerning Israeli settlements. We can question their proportionality, challenge whether similar standards are applied consistently to other conflicts around the world, and firmly reject some of the language that has accompanied them.

Israel has also responded. Measures have already been announced, including the closure of the British Consulate in East Jerusalem and the exclusion of Britain from certain mechanisms relating to Gaza.

My message is a simple one: Israel has responded and now it is time to lower the temperature.

I was born in Britain, served as President of the Israel-Britain Chamber of Commerce and today serve as its honorary president. Having been involved in relations between the two countries for many years, I am less concerned by the fact that a serious disagreement exists than by the danger that we allow it to develop into a wider and unnecessary confrontation.

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Topics:

Settlements

Israel

UK

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