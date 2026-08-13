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Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

Blaming everything on the Jews – the Democrats’ descent into utter madness

The party has traded bread-and-butter politics for an obsession with Israel, elevating candidates like El-Sayed because of, not despite, their extreme outlook and caring more about ‘Palestine’ than the average American pay cheque

August 13, 2026 14:00
Abdul El-Sayed GettyImages-2288963208
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a rally at The Congregation on August 3, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
3 min read
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Once upon a time, not too long ago in America, Barack Obama had to sweat bullets to shake off his affiliation with Jeremiah Wright, a radical black preacher who gave a speech five days after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 and blamed the violence on America’s inherent racism, imperialism, and support for oppression worldwide, first and foremost Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. Obama zigged and zagged, but when he got trounced in the Pennsylvania primaries, he called an emotional press conference and denounced his former pal and mentor.

Those were the days.

This week, Obama’s top aide, David Axelrod, took to the airwaves to celebrate Abdul el-Sayed, who won a tight Democrat primary race in Michigan. El-Sayed campaigned with Hasan Piker, the internet influencer famous for crowing that “America deserved 9/11”. El-Sayed has repeatedly refused to affirm Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, and when an Islamist terrorist attempted to slaughter Jewish children at a synagogue in West Bloomfield, he muttered some explanation about how the perpetrator was simply grieving his family members in Lebanon, Hezbollah operatives killed by the Israel Defense Forces.

When asked by National Public Radio if El-Sayed was the new Obama, Axelrod replied, “well, for sure”, before rushing off to CNN’s studio to portray AIPAC’s efforts to derail El-Sayed’s election as a shady attempt by an agent of a foreign government to meddle in American affairs.

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Democratic Party

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