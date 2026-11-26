Amy was one of the biggest stars in the world, but she always stayed grounded. She kept it Camden, keeping her day ones around her on her extraordinary journey. During her performances, she would often cry out for her beloved Blake, who was in prison at the time. She wore her heart on her sleeve. That was the Amy we knew and loved.

During one of our chats, we complimented her on how lovely she looked, but she felt unsure of herself and worried about what the papers would write about her. Her eyes told a story of love, beauty and sorrow – and she poured this into the album that would catapult her to stardom.

Now, 20 years since the release of her Back to Black album, Amy has been honoured with a concert put together by her Back to Black collaborators – legendary producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi.

There was not a dry eye in the house as stars of the music world lit up the stage, performing her iconic hits for her adoring fans – still out in force long after the late legend has passed.

Nostalgia certainly helped to make that one-off gig at the Roundhouse in Camden Town a success. Amy’s backing singer Zalon was still there for the singer, just as he was back in the day, her trusted friend she could always rely on. When she won her first Grammy, she leapt into his arms and said “we did it”. Not “I did it”, but “we”. That was the nature of their friendship, a bond that lives on beyond her passing.

Zalon spoke exclusively to me after the gig and shared just what it meant to him to honour Amy in this way with the concert.

He said, “Thank you so much. It was emotional and I’m really happy I was able to honour Amy. I really wish she was here. And seeing all the faces that were there so many years ago.

Their stories brought back memories. I cried many times after the show. I’m happy we could’ve come together to celebrate her and her legacy.”

Zalon has previously opened up about Amy’s kindness and generosity to him. In a sad twist of fate, she was helping him launch his solo career before she tragically passed away.

Back to Black is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential albums in music history.

Led by original album producers Ronson and Remi, Amy’s long-term musical director Dale Davis, producers Paul O’Duffy and p*nut, and Darcus Beese OBE, The Amy Winehouse Band performed Back to Black in full with a line-up of special guest vocalists.

Across the evening, Terri Walker, who smashed Me & Mr Jones, Baby Rose, Corinne Bailey Rae, FLO, Jessie Reyez, Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas, Nia Smith, Sasha Keable, Skye Newman and Yebba each took on songs from Amy’s landmark record, before all of the artists came together for a rousing celebratory performance of the Zutons’ Valerie, a song Amy made her own.

While two decades have passed since the album that made Amy a global star, the resurgence of Amy’s music has spawned a new generation of fans. It’s clear to see her star is still shining brightly forevermore.

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Sarah Tetteh is an award-winning journalist and presenter