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Sarah Sackman

By

Sarah Sackman

Opinion

At Rosh Hashanah we renew our mission to combat antisemitism

Our wonderful community is worth protecting and celebrating. I will be your constant in that endeavour: representing those I serve, standing firm against division, and working with colleagues in government to secure a vibrant Jewish future

September 10, 2026 13:25
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Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Sarah Sackman at the scene where two people were stabbed in Golders Green on April 29, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
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Editor's note

Following the Foreign Secretary's announcement this week, Sarah Sackman MP has published a statement on her website.

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Rosh Hashanah

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