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Daniel Schatz

By

Daniel Schatz

Opinion

At Auschwitz, Iran’s Crown Prince offers hope for a new era of friendship with Israel

On a visit to the former Nazi death camp, Reza Pahlavi paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust and offered a vision of peace between two peoples whose shared history stands in stark contrast to the antisemitism promoted by Tehran’s rulers

November 12, 2026 12:40
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From left to right: Princess Yasmine Pahlavi and Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi (Image: EJA)
2 min read
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As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, the horrors of Auschwitz are woven into my family’s history. Yet even that connection cannot fully prepare you for walking through the former death camp and confronting the almost unimaginable scale of the Nazi genocide.

This week, I accompanied Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and Princess Yasmine Pahlavi of Iran as they paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. Alongside a delegation from across Europe gathered to commemorate the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the November 1938 pogrom that marked a decisive escalation in the Nazi persecution of Jews, we stood at the place where approximately one million Jews were murdered.

Daniel Schatz and Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi (Image: Daniel Schatz)Daniel Schatz and Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi (Image: Daniel Schatz)[Missing Credit]

Walking past the railway tracks, barracks and ruins of the crematoria, one must also recognise that the Holocaust did not begin with the gas chambers. It was preceded by years of institutionalised antisemitism and the gradual exclusion of Jews from public life. The machinery of extermination was built upon a political ideology that had systematically stripped Jews of their rights and humanity.

Against this historical backdrop, the presence of Iran's exiled Crown Prince carried particular significance.

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Topics:

Reza Pahlavi

Auschwitz

Iran

Israel

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