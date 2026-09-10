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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Opinion

As we usher in a New Year, know that millennia of Jewish history show we will rebuild to thrive again

Yoni Finlay, wounded in the Heaton Park attack, has recovered to help lead the prayers – a powerful example of how we respond to adversity. Like Rabbi and Rebbetzen Walker and countless others in the community, he has been a tower of courage and inspiration

September 10, 2026 11:13
Heaton Park Aftermath GettyImages-2238343657
Rabbi Daniel Walker (3L) stands among armed police officers outside Heaton Park synagogue following the attack on October 2, 2025. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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The day after the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue, Valerie and I visited Yoni Finlay in hospital. He had been preparing to lead the prayers on Yom Kippur until the moment when the holiest day of our year was desecrated by hatred and violence – when the lives of Adrian Daulby z”l and Melvin Cravitz z”l were so brutally taken from us.

Yoni had been badly injured but at his bedside, Valerie turned to him and said that we hoped to return the following year to hear him lead those prayers once again.

Yoni’s recovery continues, but together with Rabbi and Rebbetzen Walker, and countless others from the Heaton Park Community, he has been a tower of courage and inspiration since that fateful day.

Sure enough, he has risen to the challenge, and Valerie and I will indeed be at Heaton Park Shul to hear him daven again in a few days’ time. It is a remarkable achievement for Yoni personally, but it is also the archetypal Jewish response to adversity.

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Topics:

Rosh Hashanah

Heaton park synagogue attack

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