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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

As the Trump era draws to a close, American Jews face a stark political choice

They can continue donating and voting for a party that panders to their enemies, or they can leverage their support in the hope of restoring a Republican Party whose future is now in the balance

November 12, 2026 16:45
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US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One on November 08, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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The Trump era is ending as it began. The chaos of an electoral rout, the confusion of personality with policy, division over wars in the Middle East and the US-Israel relationship – all milled through the digitally enhanced rage of the Republican and Democratic bases and a digitally incentivised media for whom reality is a bad business strategy.

The midterms gave Trump the kind of “shellacking” that Barack Obama received in 2014. The voters’ repudiation of Obama gave advance notice of the greater repudiation of the 2016 presidential elections. If political parties could have a soul, then both Democrats and Republicans are now fighting for its possession. The results of the midterms and the immediate reactions are not “good for the Jews”. Thinly veiled anti-Jewish politics is eating into both parties’ platforms.

It’s normal for a sitting president’s party to lose control of Congress in the midterms. But Vice President JD Vance reacted to the reversal by rejecting his own President’s policies. Without telling the White House, he fired off a rambling and incoherent X post that went off-message and off the reservation.

Vance blamed the Republicans’ defeat on the Iran war (an America-Israeli venture), the cost of living and inflation, a failure to “Put America First” (which implies malignant Israeli and American Jewish influence over foreign policy) and, finally saying it out loud, America’s closeness to Israel.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

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