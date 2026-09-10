Become a Member
Andy Burnham

By

Andy Burnham

Opinion

As prime minister, I’m committed to ensuring Jewish people are safe

Andy Burnham pledges support for the community as he wishes new years greetings

September 10, 2026 12:27
GettyImages-2292751943.jpg
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Communities and Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner and Board of Deputies of British Jews president Phil Rosenberg during a meeting with Jewish community leaders in Downing Street on September 3, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

In my kitchen there is a jar of honey gifted to me by Phil Rosenberg the President of the Board of Deputies who insisted I take it home for my family, along with a bag of apples, because it would not be a proper New Year otherwise.

So let me begin the simple way: Shanah Tovah u’metuka. A good and sweet New Year to every Jewish family in Britain.

The custom of dipping an apple in honey is one of the most hopeful things I know. It is not a claim that the year gone by was sweet. It is a decision that the year ahead should be.

And I know that the year behind us has been anything but.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Andy Burnham

Rosh Hashanah

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper