As prime minister, I’m committed to ensuring Jewish people are safe

Two Jewish men, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby both of blessed memory, were murdered at the gates of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in an antisemitic terror attack on Yom Kippur, defending their synagogue and those praying inside it. As Mayor of Greater Manchester, I felt first-hand the anxiety that attack caused across the Jewish community. The sorrow and fear of that day have not disappeared.

As Yom Kippur approaches once again, I know many people will remember them and reflect on what that attack meant. So, this message has to be more than a greeting for the chagim. It has to contain a commitment.

Jewish people must be able to live, worship, go to school, attend synagogue and participate fully in British life without fear. That is why we are investing more than £250 million to increase policing, improve community safety and tackle rising antisemitism, bringing total government investment in Jewish security to almost £310 million. In recent days, the Housing Secretary and I have heard directly from Jewish community leaders about the challenges they face and the anxiety many families are experiencing as the High Holy Days approach.

That is why we have established a Cabinet committee on antisemitism, bringing departments together to ensure our response is coordinated, comprehensive and sustained.

But security is only one part of the response. We have to tackle antisemitism at its source.

We are also investing £7 million to tackle antisemitism in schools, colleges and universities, including support for Jewish students, staff training and action to address misinformation and promote respectful discussion. And we are expanding the Common Ground programme to support communities facing the greatest risk of antisemitism and help local leaders respond when tensions rise.

British Jews have helped build the schools, charities, businesses and institutions that make our country stronger. From the NHS and education to the arts, innovation and entrepreneurship, their contribution has enriched every part of our national life. The contribution the Jewish community makes to British life is remarkable – and we should celebrate it.

This New Year, my commitment is simple: to work every day to ensure that Jewish people are safe, valued and able to live their lives free from fear.

May the year ahead be sweet, and may it be safe. Shanah Tovah.