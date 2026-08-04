Antisemitism is no longer reacting to events. It is becoming part of the backdrop. When CST published its Antisemitic Incidents Report for 2025, we warned that the unprecedented levels of antisemitism seen since October 7 had not disappeared. The first six months of 2026 show that concern was justified.

CST recorded 1,926 antisemitic incidents between January and June this year, the second-highest six-month total ever reported. That is a 21 per cent increase on the same period last year and what’s concerning is that more incidents were recorded in the first six months of 2026 than the entirety of 2022, the last full year before October 7. Every month of 2026 has seen more than 200 incidents, while March, April and May each exceeded 350 reports.

These figures tell us something important. The pattern has changed. Antisemitism is no longer a temporary spike that flares up in response to major events before receding. Instead, it has settled at a level that would have seemed unimaginable only a few years ago. For many British Jews, this is no longer an occasional concern. It has become part of everyday life.

The first half of this year was marked by several deeply troubling incidents. Conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States fuelled renewed hostility towards Jews in Britain. At the same time, the Jewish community itself became the target of a succession of attacks, including arson attacks against Jewish communal organisations and synagogues, and the stabbing of two visibly Jewish men in Golders Green.